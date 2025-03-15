Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 1,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

