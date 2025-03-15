OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OneMedNet by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in OneMedNet by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMedNet by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. OneMedNet has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

