Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 45329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

