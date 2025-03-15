PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.0 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.950 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,048 shares of company stock valued at $186,699 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

