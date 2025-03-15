PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the February 13th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PainReform Stock Performance

PRFX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 73,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.61. PainReform has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 9.23% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

