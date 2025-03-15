Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Trading 36.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Get Free Report) shot up 36.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Palfinger Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Palfinger Company Profile

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, hookloaders, and skiploaders equipment.

