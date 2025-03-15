Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Palladyne AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDYNW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49. Palladyne AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.69.
Palladyne AI Company Profile
