Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTTA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

