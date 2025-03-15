Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $15.89. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 1,891 shares trading hands.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

