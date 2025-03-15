Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 680198500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.99.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

