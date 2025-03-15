Promising Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – March 15th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, Applied Optoelectronics, Quantum Computing, Pineapple Energy, SUNation Energy, and Gorilla Technology Group are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to around two billion dollars. These stocks are often associated with higher growth potential but can also involve greater risk and volatility compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,249,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,932,278. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,618,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

AAOI traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,989,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,614. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,514,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679,653. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $972.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.26.

Pineapple Energy (PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 513,957,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $313.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SUNation Energy (SUNE)

Shares of SUNE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 513,001,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SUNation Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $313.50.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. 7,611,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

