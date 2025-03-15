ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.02 and traded as high as $26.26. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 2,802,197 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 41,094.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

