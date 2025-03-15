Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2909 per share on Thursday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 51.9% increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RBGLY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 321,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. HSBC upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

