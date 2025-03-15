Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 14th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Micron Technology, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods and services directly to consumers through physical stores or online platforms. These stocks represent ownership in a variety of retail businesses—ranging from department stores to specialty shops—and their performance is often closely tied to consumer spending trends and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.58. 69,436,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,134,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.49. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.23. 32,937,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,181,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.73. 22,100,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,274,256. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,321,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,124,137. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.12 and its 200 day moving average is $420.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $376.91 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.63. 12,873,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,788,703. The stock has a market cap of $334.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.36.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,631,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,024,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $14.02 on Friday, hitting $904.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,719. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $990.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.14. The stock has a market cap of $401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81.

