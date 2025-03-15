Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2288 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 13.5% increase from Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAPW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Apple stock (AAPL). AAPW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

