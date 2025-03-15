Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2288 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 13.5% increase from Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AAPW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $51.86.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.