Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5681 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 64.6% increase from Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 18,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368. Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (COIW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Coinbase stock (COIN). COIW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

