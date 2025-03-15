SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Up 84.6% in February

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.61. 87,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

