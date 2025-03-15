Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. 1,411,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,960,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,474,406.39. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 279,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 25,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 677.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 334,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

