Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Raised by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,036,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369,784 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

