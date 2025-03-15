Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.88 and last traded at $84.51. Approximately 701,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,812,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,222,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after buying an additional 350,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.