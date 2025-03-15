Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Increases By 74.6%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 508.0 days.
BAWAG Group Price Performance
Shares of BWAGF stock remained flat at $109.50 during trading hours on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83.
About BAWAG Group
