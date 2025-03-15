Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Increases By 74.6%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 508.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BWAGF stock remained flat at $109.50 during trading hours on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

