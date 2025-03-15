Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 37.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHSCP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.26. 3,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.