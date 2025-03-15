Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Decreases By 46.7%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

CDEFF stock remained flat at C$11.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.31. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$11.08 and a 12-month high of C$11.19.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

