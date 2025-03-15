Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Rises By 101.4%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the February 13th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Shares of GB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 432,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

