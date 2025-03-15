Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Expands By 49.4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
Goodfood Market stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.
About Goodfood Market
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goodfood Market
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is a support level?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.