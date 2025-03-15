Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Decreases By 40.4%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.8 days.
Haitian International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.23.
About Haitian International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haitian International
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is a support level?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.