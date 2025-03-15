Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Decreases By 50.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

