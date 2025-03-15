Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Decreases By 50.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $9.92.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
