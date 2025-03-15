Short Interest in iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Declines By 67.0%

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Total Return Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 2,783.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.28% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $52.60.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Total Return Active ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

