Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 62.8%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of KVACW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 132,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Keen Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
