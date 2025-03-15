Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 62.8%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of KVACW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 132,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Keen Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

