Short Interest in Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Increases By 100.0%

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KONMY remained flat at C$61.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532. Konami Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.38.

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games.

