Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 128.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the February 13th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Leonardo Trading Up 8.3 %

Leonardo Company Profile

OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $25.99. 176,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

