Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Rises By 139.6%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the February 13th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,567 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ASG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 297,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

