Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Expands By 114.4%

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the February 13th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
Magnis Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,125. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
