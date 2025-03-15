Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Expands By 114.4%

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the February 13th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

Magnis Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,125. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd engages in the exploration and development of graphite deposits in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in Ruangwa, south-east Tanzania.

