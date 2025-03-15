Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Grows By 90.4%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

McCoy Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of McCoy Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,265. McCoy Global has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.