Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expands By 133.8%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MDxHealth Stock Down 1.3 %
MDXH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.48. 89,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,337. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $69.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.
