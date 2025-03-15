Short Interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Expands By 161.9%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the February 13th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 564,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,120. NaaS Technology has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NaaS Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NaaS Technology stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAAS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of NaaS Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.