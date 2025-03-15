Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Rises By 152.8%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the February 13th total of 858,300 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics stock. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.82% of Nauticus Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 3.9 %

Nauticus Robotics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 1,370,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,718. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

