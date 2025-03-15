Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Drops By 35.0%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Raytech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 551,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Raytech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.04.
Raytech Company Profile
