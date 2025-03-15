Short Interest in Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Drops By 35.0%

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Raytech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 551,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Raytech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Get Raytech alerts:

Raytech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.