Short Interest in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Declines By 64.6%

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MAXI stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.77.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.
Institutional Trading of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
