Short Interest in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Declines By 64.6%

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAXI stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXI. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

