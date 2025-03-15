Short Interest in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Declines By 43.8%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Syra Health Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SYRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. 138,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,468. Syra Health has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.20.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Syra Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

