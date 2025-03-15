SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Declares Dividend of $0.18

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:THTA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,843. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

