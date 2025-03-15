Solar Stocks Worth Watching – March 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Vistra, Duke Energy, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are equities of companies involved in the production, installation, or development of solar energy technologies, such as solar panels and inverters. They offer investors exposure to the renewable energy market and the broader clean energy transition, often positioned to benefit from increasing global demand for sustainable power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.31 and its 200 day moving average is $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $10.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.27 and its 200 day moving average is $466.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $13.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.75 and its 200 day moving average is $312.63. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $6.59 on Friday, hitting $216.46. 3,828,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,157. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.73 and a 200-day moving average of $253.25.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.42. 6,597,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,517,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Shares of DUK traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,709,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $92.75 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

