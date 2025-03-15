Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 571,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Southern Energy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Energy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.