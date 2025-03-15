Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 244,700 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Spanish Mountain Gold

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 827,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$74,430.00. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

