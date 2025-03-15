SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,476,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 688% from the previous session’s volume of 4,123,516 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.44.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,598,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after buying an additional 355,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,439,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 177,028 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,287,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,215,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 865,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 749,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

