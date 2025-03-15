Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 9,649,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,719% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

