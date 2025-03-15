Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.13. 3,081,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,776,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Up 4.7 %

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $48,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,397 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.5% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.