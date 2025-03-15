Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14,185.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.9% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 44,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 18,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.65.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

