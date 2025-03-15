TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Update

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TH International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TH International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

TH International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of THCH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,864. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. TH International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.20.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

