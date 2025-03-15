The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.52 ($7.24) and traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.74). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.79), with a volume of 204,963 shares trading hands.

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 539.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 559.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £791.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.95.

About The Merchants Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.